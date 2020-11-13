Tourism, manufacturing will take hardest economic hit from COVID-19

If the recent revelations of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN/DESA) are anything to go by, the impact of COVID-19 will extend way beyond human casualties, impacting on the quality of human life for years to come.
UN/DESA’s mid-October Policy Brief, titled “the long-term impact of COVID-19 on poverty”, asserts that the effects of the pandemic will reach back several years to drastically undermine global efforts to realize the 2030 timeline for meeting the poverty alleviation targets set in the United Nations Social Development Goals (SDGs).