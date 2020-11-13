Concerning two over-70 Presidents U.S. Elections: Similar, but not at all same

COVID, the laptops and the cable

President Donald James Trump has certainly succeeded in making the American elections of November 03 “far from over.” Even though today marks ten days since polls closed and about one week since the Networks “called” the elections for third-time “lucky” Joe Biden.

Actually, in truth and fact and American electoral procedure, those elections are really “not over” until so declared by the Electoral College on December 14. (Or as the result of deliberations by the highest Court-of-law, or even Congress). So President Trump has a (technical) point although much of America – and the world – now regard him as a sore stubborn loser. Usually now called “a lame duck.”