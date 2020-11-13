Brochure for remigrants launched by ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has launched a Remigration Brochure.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud told the media yesterday the brochure will fill any information gaps in the process.

“One of the gaps we noticed is persons were unclear on how they can go about accessing the remigration scheme. Immediately, we developed what we call a ‘remigration brochure’ that is now available on the internet, but also at all our missions and embassies [which provides] the basic information they need to know,” Persaud said.