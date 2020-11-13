Family believes Bounty Hall man killed teen after being rejected

Yogeshwar Kumar, 34, the man who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Sanesha Lall, remained hospitalised up to yesterday and the dead girl’s family believes that he carried out the attack after the girl rejected him.

Kumar murdered Lall at her Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast home on Wednesday morning.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Annasha Lall, the eldest sibling of the deceased, stated that she, her two siblings and a friend were at home when the attack took place.

The Guyana Police Force had said the man, of Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast, entered the home, where he whipped out a knife and dealt Sanesha several stabs about her body.

She was taken to the Suddie Hospital and was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

At about 12.20 pm, acting on information received, the man was arrested at Better Hope Backdam, Essequibo Coast, and he told the ranks that he had consumed a poisonous substance. He was admitted under guard at the Suddie Hospital.

The Police Commander of Region Two, Crystal Robinson, told Stabroek News that the suspect remains hospitalised with no change in his condition.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased yesterday revealed the cause of her death as multiple stab wounds.

Annasha said she heard when the man’s vehicle, a bus, pulled up outside of the home and she quickly went to dress.

She explained that Kumar, after coming up the stairs and into the home, told her friend that he had something to show her, after which he whipped out the knife.

The sister said the man then called for Sanesha as he marched into the room where she was laying on her bed and stabbed her.

Annasha, who said that she tried to intervene, said the man stated that he would kill her too.

He continued to stab Sanesha several times before leaving the home and returning to his parked vehicle outside.

The woman added that Sanesha tried to make her way off the bed and collapsed on the floor, where she succumbed shortly after. She told this newspaper that while they were seeking help, the suspect’s father was passing at the time but did not stop and help.

Annasha believes that the man murdered her sister because she rejected him.

At the time the relationship started, Sanesha would have been under age and in no position to consent to it.

Annasha shared that their mother had passed away in 2016 and later their father in 2018. Though unemployed, she said, she took up the responsibility of caring for her siblings, including Sanesha, after her parents died, while her aunts provided the family with assistance. Sanesha had dropped out of school.