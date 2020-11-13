Ministry considering COVID isolation facility in St Cuthbert’s

Although the majority of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in St. Cuthbert’s Mission are asymptomatic, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is currently considering identifying an isolation facility in the community to cater for persons with mild symptoms of the virus.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission has recorded 168 COVID-19 cases all of which are active. Of the total number of cases, 22 were recorded on Wednesday.

So far, according to the Ministry, all of the positive cases with the exception of one are being isolated at their homes in the community. The only positive patient currently being isolated at a facility in Georgetown is a pregnant woman who is required to be monitored given her condition.