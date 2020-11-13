Primo still elusive despite new searches

Marlon Primo, a key figure in the probe of a huge cocaine-in-scrap metal bust, remains elusive despite expanded searches by the authorities here.

Meanwhile, local authorities continue cooperating with law enforcement officials in Belgium and the US Drug Enforcement Adminis-tration (DEA).

This is according to Head of the Customs Anti-Nar-cotic Unit (CANU) James Singh, who when contacted for an update yesterday on the 11.5 tonnes of cocaine interception in Antwerp, Belgium said that two employees of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) remain in custody.