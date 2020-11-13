Rapid response teams for all regions – President

President Irfaan Ali today said that rapid response teams will be set up in all regions of the country.

According to a release from the Office of the President, he made the announcement as he assured residents of Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) that their concerns are paramount and will be addressed in a timely manner.

The President was speaking during a Presidential outreach exercise held at the Regional Democratic Council office in New Amsterdam.

“In every single region, we’ll be creating a rapid response team. This will comprise of representation from the different agencies, chaired by the Regional Chairman … This team will be responsible for the following up of issues at the community level and will ensure that these issues are resolved.”

President Ali urged the officials and representatives from the ministries/agencies gathered to guarantee impartiality and fairness when addressing concerns raised.

“You have to respect the people and the issues which are raised…You are not dealing with personalities, you are dealing with issues.”

The President said that similar outreach exercises will also be conducted in other parts of the country.