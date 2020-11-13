Wanted bulletin issued for Marlon Primo

The police today issued a wanted bulletin for Marlon Primo, 41, for questioning in relation to the discovery of 11.5 tons of cocaine, which was unearthed in a container of scrap metal on October 27, 2020, in Belgium.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Primo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 225-1111, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is 69 Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara and Norton and John streets.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.