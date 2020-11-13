A folklore treat in the Guyana Annual

Dear Editor,

Though this missive is partly personal it is also an enthusiastic invitation to all lovers of local literature and the arts to acquire, enjoy and celebrate the latest edition of the Guyana Annual.

The 105-year old Annual can indeed lay claim to being a Guyanese literary “institution.”

Even if it was meant to be one form of national/intellectual stress relief in the midst of a raging world war in 1915, the first Chronicle Christmas Annual was launched by that newspaper company “in the tradition of the great English Annuals” published in the then mother country.

From Chronicle Christmas Annual to today’s Guyana Annual this literary and arts magazine has weathered many storms to survive a cultural journey along which numerous others – Christmas Tide, Caribia, Kyk-Over-Al, sports magazines etal – faltered and disappeared. An eminent historian PH Daly, long ago observed that the (then) Annual was “the launching-pad for every Guyanese writer who eventually wrote his/her name into regional and international recognition.”

Whether that claim was a bit too grand or not, the annual’s literary competitions have actually discovered and “produced” dozens upon dozens of (short-story) writers, poets, photographers and (these days) artists and cartoonists. The list of prize-winners who evolved into serious, recognized masters/mistresses of their craft won’t be attempted here.

Suffice to say that the doggedness and determination of the cultural enablers at Guyenterprise advertising agency – with significant support from Guyanese-American – Texan philanthropist Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh – gave resuscitated rebirth to the annual in 1998. The new generation of literary achievers and I must give thanks to the above mentioned, as well as to the volunteer judges, mentors, advertisers and guest contributors.

The latest editor, Miss Danielle Maria Swain, was influenced by a university creole/folkloric-type group to invite writers, artists, photographers, poets, cartoonists to explore and embrace the ‘’Guyanese folklore’’ theme as they competed for mention and prizes. Her editorial committee also endorsed this necessary foray into a crucial aspect of our Guyanese cultural heritage. The resulting 2020 publication is an almost unique literary product of now and forever.

Because I am known to love and always trying to promote local folklore, I was persuaded to contribute and even to consent to having my ‘’matured’’ image on the cover!

It is easy for me to recommend that the Guyana Annual 2020 be acquired by all literary patriots at home and abroad. (Those ‘’exiled’’ overseas always welcome these home-grown items.)

On Friday, from noon, (13th Nov) some of the accomplished young prize winners and myself will be at Austin’s Book Services on Church Street, Georgetown, to help with your purchases of this wonderful early keepsake Christmas gem.

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty