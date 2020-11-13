Marslowe likely to seek re-election as Bartica football head

President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Alden Marslowe has confirmed that he will more than likely seek re-election when the entity stages its constitutionally scheduled electoral congress of office bearers.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Marslowe, the office of the president will be up for election at the impending process, and while he has not confirmed his campaign for re-election, the probable scenario is that he will more than likely seek a second term in office.