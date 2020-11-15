Civil defence body honing response to possible oil spill, Director-General says

Approaching a year since oil production began offshore, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is honing its preparedness to tackle spills and it has over 100 trained persons on standby along with containment equipment, according to its Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig.

In an interview with Stabroek News on the capacity to respond to oil spills, small or large, Craig said that with a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP) now in place, key agencies such as the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard are now required to improve their capabilities and resources to be able to effectively respond.

Craig noted that the risk of an oil spill is higher not only because of offshore oil operations but with more vessels arriving and operating in Guyana’s waters daily.