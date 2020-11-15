Nineteen women, three children rescued in human trafficking raid

On Friday, November 13, an operation conducted by members of the Guyana Police Force with support from the Human Services Ministry rescued 19 adult females suspected to be victims of human trafficking from an establishment in Region Three.

Three children were also rescued, a release from the Ministry of Human Services said today.

The women and children are now in the protective care of the Ministry, while the alleged perpetrators are in police custody, the ministry said in a release.

The release pointed out that the Combating of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act of 2005 guarantees the safety and protection of all victims and ensure their rights are respected and not violated.

Members of the public are encouraged to report all suspicious TIP activities to the Ministry’s TIP hotline numbers 227-4083, 623-5030 or 624-0079 (Spanish hotline). Persons can also visit the TIP Guyana Facebook page.

The release said that suspected victims and survivors of TIP are never placed in police custody, but are instead safeguarded by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit.