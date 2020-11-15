‘Truly modern’ Guyana in the making

Promising a “truly modern” Guyana fueled by oil revenues, newly-appointed Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh has also assured investors that cutting red tape will be one of the first areas addressed.

Delivering his first public address since taking up the position he had held when the PPP/C lost office in 2015, Dr Singh on Friday told a virtual American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) of Guyana Annual General Meeting that government will ensure that from the revenue generated from oil and gas, Guyana realizes its potential.

“We aim to build, in the shortest possible time, a truly modern Guyana, with world-class infrastructure that improves connectivity and unlocks the vast potential of our economy and of the Guyanese people,” he said.