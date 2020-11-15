Missing Trinidad bar operator found shot to death

(Trinidad Express) The search for 30-year-old Staton Octave has ended. He is dead. His decomposing body was found this afternoon in a muddy river.

He was shot to death, police suspect.

Octave, of Maloney Road, West Grand Lagoon Village, was last seen at home around 9 am on Monday.

A relative reported him missing on Tuesday morning.



Octave was described as of mixed descent, five foot 11 inches tall, slim-built, and light brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a grey T-shirt.

Octave’s wallet and cell phone were found near his body.

The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon, about 100 feet off the Naparima/Mayaro Road at Union Village, which is located between Rio Claro and Mayaro.

Octave was married and worked at an air condition installation company in Rio Claro. He also operated a bar.