Dredges mining on Lower Potaro despite cease order

Four dredges continue to mine for gold in the lower Potaro River despite being served notices by the Microbie Village council and a cease order from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Warden station in Mahdia, Region 8.

The village council is seeking the intervention of higher authorities to resolve the matter.

Deputy Toshao of the Micobie Village Council, Vanessa Domingo told Stabroek News yesterday that the dredges which are permitted to mine in the river have been using an excavator to clear land on the bank of the river and to engage in dredging activities.