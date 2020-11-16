GPF launches Christmas policing plan

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday launched its countrywide Christmas policing plan.

A release from the GPF said the force’s policing plan which would be conducted until January 15, 2021 will see an intensified focus on crime and traffic in all policing divisions with an increased police presence in the business/ shopping centres and communities generally.

In the intelligence-led operations, the release said that ranks would be involved in heightened foot, bicycle, vehicular, mounted, canine and marine patrols, road blocks and traffic controls while maintaining vigilance in relation to the continued enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations.

In the conduct of these special policing activities/ arrangements for the Christmas holiday season, the police force said it looks forward to support and cooperation from the business community, private security agencies and other stakeholders particularly members of the public.