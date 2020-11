The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has acquired a $120M well drilling rig for the hinterland through funding from the Government of Guyana.

This rig was procured from Fox Trading in Brazil and has the capacity to drill beyond 150 meters in depth, within a period of less than two weeks, a release from GWI yesterday said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Saturday commissioned the rig in the South Central Rupununi village of Shulinab in Region 9, where drilling is underway.