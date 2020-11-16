PM rejects ‘window dressing’ tag

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has fired back at the opposition’s criticisms of his job portfolio, saying he is no “window dressing” and that his contributions are meaningful and stretch across various sectors, including security.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Phillips said that he is comfortable with the roles given to him and does not aspire to be President one day as all he ever wanted to do when he entered politics was to serve the country of his birth in a meaningful way.

“The recent opposition should not judge my position as Prime Minister, and my authority, importance and contributions to the present PPP/C administration’s efforts to develop Guyana, … by the way they treated their PM,” Phillips said on Friday.