PPP/C paid US lobbyist US$304,000 for elections-related work

While the political parties which contested the March General and Regional Elections (GRE) have still not submitted their declaration of expenses to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as required by law, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has spent in excess of $63.4 million on a US lobbyist while APNU+AFC spent at least $10.5 million on its own American lobbyist.

Information compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics based on reports made available by the US Department of Justice show that the now governing party paid US lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs US$253,557 in 2019. For 2020 the party spent US$49 965 before the termination of the contract in July 2020, just shortly before it took office. In total the political party has spent US$303,522 for the services provided by Mercury.