Vincent Adams set to return to EPA today

Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams is scheduled to return to work today after being abruptly sent off on his accumulated leave in late August but it is unclear if his services will be retained at the agency.

With promises by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that the Irfaan Ali PPP/C administration will seek to integrate Adams within the oil and gas sector, it is also unclear in what capacity government will utilize his expertise.

“Mr. Vincent Adams is still off the job. We are looking to see, in the new architecture that we are creating for the managing of the energy sector, whether his skills can be utilized there,” Jagdeo had told his last press conference.