Barbados: Cops following ‘all leads’ on missing couple

(Barbados Nation) Police are still on the lookout for Sherwin Parks and Shanice Wickham. The two were reported missing on November 4 and 6, respectively.

“We are still searching for them and carrying out our investigations. We have been acting on all types of information that came our way, but there is nothing further to report on their whereabouts at this time,” police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, said yesterday.

He also appealed to the public once more to report to police anything they see or hear about the couple.

A Suzuki Swift car belonging to Wickham was discovered by the police in Speightstown, St Peter, on November 7.

The search for Parks and Wickham will take on a more civic role this morning, with Parks’ mother and Wickham’s father arranging a special search party from near the Speightstown Bus Termi-nal in St Peter, in a last-ditch effort to find the pair.

Parks, 24, and Wickham, 25, lived at Gemswick, St Philip.