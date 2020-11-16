GameXpress leads sponsorship list for ‘Big Man Cricket’

The popular GameXpress Store has thrown its support behind the running off of the much-anticipated ‘Big Man Cricket’ tournament which is set to commence November 22.

According to a release from the organisers, proprietor of the store, Audie Henriques, wasted no time in pledging his support when he was contacted, citing his contribution as being part of his social responsibility.

“Audie Henriques, the proprietor of the store, readily came on board with the Big Man Cricket Over 45s T25 tournament voicing his commitment to giving back to the community as lots of the cricketers playing in this tournament are drawn from across the country and are possibly his present customers or could possibly future customers to his store,” the release stated.

The organisers said it fully endorsed the products and services of GameXpress and they encouraged the public at large to support the entity in these challenging times.

The family-run store, located at lot 25 North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, is perhaps best coveted for its wide variety of gaming supplies, accessories, and services. However, there is much more depth and uniqueness to the products found at GameXpress.

As the Christmas season approaches, customers will have a lot of exciting choices and an opportunity to play a simple game that will determine their discount at the store. The store is flush with games, party supplies for purchase and rental, stated the release.