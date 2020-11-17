APNU+AFC Parliament motion seeks expert help in probe of West Berbice murders

The main parliamentary opposition, APNU+AFC is asking the National Assembly to direct the Government to procure and finance the assistance of expert and competent professionals who can close the investigation into the deaths of Joel Henry, Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh.

In a motion lodged by Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, the party notes that two months after the early September murders they remain unsolved.

“To date these horrific deaths which are of public importance, concern and welfare remain substantially under investigated and unresolved and have been rendered inconclusive by the Guyana Police Force,” the motion contends adding that the GPF did not collect all evidence that was available.