Cops seeking help to ID pedestrian killed by garbage truck

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public to identify a pedestrian who was struck down by a garbage truck on Sunday morning at Stewartville Public Road.

Head of Traffic in Region Three, Inspector Isaacs, told Stabroek News that the police have not been able to identify the deceased and will release images soon.

Meanwhile, the driver of the garbage truck remains in police custody.

The pedestrian was fatally struck down by a Puran Brothers Disposal truck around 8.25 am when the pedestrian ran out from under a bus shed and into the path of the vehicle.

The initial investigation by the police revealed that the driver immediately applied brakes and pulled to the southern side of the road in a bid to avoid the collision. However, his effort was futile as the vehicle struck the pedestrian. As a result, the pedestrian was picked up and rushed to Leonora Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.