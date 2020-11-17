Gov’t setting up team to prep for COVID-19 vaccine

With the announcement that a second vaccine has been found to be effective in preventing COVID-19, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has announced that a team is being set up to handle the preparation in the event that a treatment becomes available.

United States drugmaker Moderna announced yesterday that its vaccine candidate against COVID-19 has proved to have an efficacy of 94.5%.

Reuters reported that Moderna’s interim analysis was based on 95 infections among trial participants who received either a placebo or the vaccine. Of those, only five infections occurred in those who received the vaccine, which is administered in two shots 28 days apart.