No trace of scans of scrap metal cocaine container, Singh says

Local efforts made to retrieve the scanned images of the container found with 11.5 tonnes of cocaine by Belgian authorities have so far proven futile, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) head James Singh says.

When contacted, Singh told Stabroek News that an independent forensic audit was conducted in a bid to retrieve the scanned images but it was unsuccessful. Every possible option was explored during the audit to recover the images, he assured.

Sources close to the investigation had told Stabroek News that the container was scanned but it appears as though the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) images from the scanner were altered or deleted.