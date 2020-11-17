Prison officer placed on bail over ganja charge

A 34-year-old prison officer was yesterday released on $150,000 bail after he denied having in his possession a quantity of cannabis which was found at the Lusignan Prison last Wednesday night.

Quincy Jemmott of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that on November 11th, Jemmott had in his possession 894.5 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Jemmott pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was granted and the matter was adjourned to December 21st.

Jemmott and another prison officer were placed under close arrest after the police conducted a search between 10pm and 10.15pm last Wednesday in the Lusignan Prison Barracks at the Cecil Kilkenny Prison Officers’ Training School, Lusignan and discovered the cannabis.

During the process, the police said a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard under a sink.

The bag was opened in the presence of the officers and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis were found concealed in two transparent Ziploc bags, the release added.

The suspected drug was handed over to the police. It was weighed and amounted to 894 grams.

Jemmott’s colleague was released.