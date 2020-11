Residents of Somerset Court have lauded the Ministry of Local Government’s construction of the main road in their community, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Somerset Court is located in Buddy’s Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara and has an estimated 92 homes.

Resident, Jennifer Cipriani, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 14 years, said the community has been waiting for a long time for the road to be done.