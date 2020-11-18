GTU calls for closure of Bartica schools after staff, students test positive for COVID-19

Following positive COVID-19 tests among some teachers and students, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has called on the Ministry of Education to close schools in Bartica for 14 days to allow for isolation and quarantine where needed.

The ministry last week reopened schools across the country for in-class lessons for CXC-level students.

The GTU yesterday released a video statement urging the ministry to “act wisely” as it concerns the resumption of face-to-face interactions at the schools in Bartica and those with dorms across the country where positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded.