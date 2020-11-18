Guyana’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 140

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that the latest fatality was identified as a 42-year-old man from Region Four.

Meanwhile, some 16 new COVID-19 cases were recorded which increased the total number of cases in the country to 4,890. Of the new cases that were recorded, 4 cases each were recorded in Regions One and Four, 3 each in Regions Six and Seven and two cases in Region Ten.

These new cases were recorded after 329 new tests for the virus was done which increased the total number of persons tested in the country to 25,417. As a result there are now 810 active cases in the country, 100 of which are in institutional isolation and some 710 that are in home isolation. The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that some 10 persons are currently in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Further there are some 60 persons in institutional quarantine even as a large number of recoveries were recorded. Some 3,930 persons in total have recovered from COVID-19 in Guyana which shows an increase of 139 persons.