Warapoka council plans lockdown to control COVID-19 outbreak

The Village Council of Warapoka is hoping to impose a two-week lockdown on the indigenous community, which now accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Region One.

But according to Toshao Alan Henry, the village will need assistance in implementing the measure.

Statistics provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed that Warapoka has recorded a total of 21 COVID-19 cases thus far, 18 of which are active. With the recent decline in active cases in Kwebanna, Warapoka now has the highest number of active cases in the region.