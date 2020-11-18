Trinidad teen, 15, reported missing

Police are seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 15-year-old Rihanna Teemal.

Rihanna, of Irving Street, Petit Bourg, San Juan, was last seen at 11.45 am on Tuesday 17th November, 2020 at her home.

She was reported missing to the San Juan Police Station at 5.55 pm on the same day by a relative.

Rihanna, is of East Indian descent, 5 feet 4 inches tall, slim built, and light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a red jersey and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rihanna Teemal is asked to call the San Juan Police at 638 3416 or 800-TIPS 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share information via the TTPS App.