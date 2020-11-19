`Jinga Harry’ released on bail in shoot-out probe

Mahaica, East Coast Demerara businessman Harrylall Motilall and another suspect have been released on bail as the police continue to investigate a shoot-out which occurred last weekend as law enforcement officers were attempting to seize a quantity of smuggled items.

Police Commander of Region 4C Khali Paresham yesterday told Stabroek News that Motilall also known as ‘Jinga Harry’ and another individual was taken into custody hours after the incident.

He said they were questioned and subsequently released on bail as the investigation continues.