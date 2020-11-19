Region Three man is latest COVID fatality

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 142.

The latest fatality is a 66-year-old male from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Meanwhile some 24 new cases were recorded yesterday which increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,914. There are currently 802 active cases in Guyana, 105 of which are in institutional isolation and 697 in approved home isolation.

The number of patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit has decreased and now stands at 8. The new cases were recorded after some 339 more persons were tested which increased the total number of persons tested in the country to 25,756. The new cases were recorded in four of the country’s ten administrative regions: 8 cases were recorded in Region Four while 14 cases were recorded in Region Eight along with one case each in Regions Six and Seven.

There are currently 53 persons in institutional quarantine even as some 30 more persons have recovered from the novel coronavirus increasing the country’s total recoveries to 3,962.