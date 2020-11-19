Sukhai suspends Campbelltown toshao over claims by residents -councillors still in the dark over complaints

Following an allegation that the Village Council of Campbelltown has been preventing residents from mining, Minister of Amerindian Affairs (MoAA) Pauline Sukhai has taken the decision to suspend Toshao Marbel Thomas until an investigation into the matter is completed.

The Region Eight village council was informed of Sukhai’s decision on Tuesday by way of letter and members have since expressed their dissatisfaction insisting that Free, Prior and Informed Consent protocols be followed as they are yet to be officially informed of the allegation/s against them.

Several attempts by Stabroek News to contact the Minister for a comment were unsuccessful.