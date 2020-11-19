Trinidad’s Payge Turner continues winning streak on the The Voice

(Trinidad Express) An out-of-body experience.

This is how the performance by Payge Turner (Paige Roopchan) was described by one judge after winning the knockout round of Tuesday night’s The Voice.

The Trinidad-born singer and musician continued her winning streak on US network NBC’s The Voice, beating teammate Ryan Berg, following a heartfelt rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep”, to advance to the live performance round of competition.

Decked in a black leather jumpsuit and gold knee-high boots, Turner wowed the judges with her heartfelt and soulful rendition of the song. By the time she was done, judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and her coach Gwen Stefani gave her a standing ovation.

Turner, who gained a massive following since her debut on the show’s Season 19 with her performance of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”, during the competition’s blind audition segment, said after the decision by her coach, Stefani, to advance her, “I just put everything out on the stage today so it’s good to see it paid off.” Stefani selected Turner to go through to the next round which is the live performance show.

The judges had only praise for Turner. Shelton described Turner’s performance as her having an out-of-body experience. “You truly dissected that song,” Shelton said. John Legend called Turner’s performance a revelation. “I was just utterly stunned by your delivery of this song, this was like a revelation,” Legend said. Clarkson was also awe-stricken, “What the hell? I don’t even know what just happened, your soaring little creepy head voice stuff all night long, that was so good.” A proud Gwen Stefani was also pleased that the coaching that she and Usher Raymond gave Turner during rehearsals paid off.

The competition will continue with seven artistes on each team. There will be three knockout performances from each, plus one four-way knockout to be judged by Clarkson, Stefani, Legend and Shelton.