Post-COVID recovery must put women, youths, small businesses first: ECLAC, ILO

If the projections of the joint Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) are anything to go by, the post COVID-19 economy experience of Latin America and the Caribbean is likely to pose some of the sternest challenges and will require “active macro policies …along with sectorial policies that would promote sustainable development with employment” in order to lessen the strain that could attend recovery.

In a joint Report issued earlier this month, the two international agencies assert that post-COVID-19 labour market reactivation in the region is likely to be sluggish and “it will take a lot of time for the world of work’s main indicators to return to the levels seen before the health crisis.” Furthermore, the report says, it will take even more time to be able to meet the targets established in the Sustainable Development goals.