Officials of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Micobie Village Council yesterday went to the area where four dredges were continuing to defy a cease order to stop mining part of the bank of the Potaro River.

The operators of the dredges have been playing cat and mouse with the regulatory authorities all the while causing damage to the area.

The dredges have been using an excavator to clear lands on the bank of the Potaro River and engage in dredging activities.