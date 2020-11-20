Flood fight gets US$26m World Bank boost

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors yesterday approved US$26 million in additional financing for Guyana to support the ongoing Guyana Flood Risk Management Project.

A statement from the Bank said that these funds will help to improve Guyana’s climate resilience, protect economic activity, and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

“Ninety percent of Guyana’s inhabitants live on the narrow coastal plain, much of which lies below sea level. Flooding poses a serious and recurrent risk to both the lives of people and to livelihoods in the agricultural sector. These additional resources will help protect some of the country’s most populous areas and build greater resilience,” said Ozan Sevimli, World Bank Resident Representative for Jamaica and Guyana.