Man killed by garbage truck identified as pastry maker

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Puran Brothers garbage truck on Sunday, at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, has been identified as a pastry maker who was on an errand to get supplies.

Randy Samuels, 42, of Lot 2606 Phase Two, Recht door Zee, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was fatally struck around 8.25 am, when police said he ran out from under a bus shed and into the path of the vehicle.

The initial investigation by the police revealed that the driver immediately applied brakes and pulled to the southern side of the road in a bid to avoid the collision. However, his effort was futile as the vehicle struck the pedestrian. As a result, Samuels was picked up and rushed to Leonora Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.