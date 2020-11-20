Questions rise over teen fatally shot in sleepover

The mother of Rockey Sawh, the teenager who was fatally shot in his head allegedly by his friend during a sleepover in Kitty on Tuesday night is calling for justice and questions are being asked as to why it took hours for the boy to be taken to the hospital

“I as a mother just asking for justice for my son. It can’t go down just like that without me knowing what happen. I want justice for my son,” Amrita Panday yesterday said.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Panday said since the incident, she had one interaction with the police.