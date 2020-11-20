Sixty-year-old woman dies of COVID, 62 new cases reported

The Ministry of Health yesterday disclosed that a 60-year-old woman from Region Four who was infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has died.

As a result of this, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana has increased to 143.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 dashboard revealed that 62 new COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Ministry yesterday. Of this number 10 cases are from Region One, 17 are from Region Two, 7 are from Region Three, 13 are from Region Four, 1 from Region Five and 14 from Region Ten. These cases emerged from the 510 samples tested on Wednesday.

In addition, the dashboard also revealed that 7 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 104 persons in institutional isolation, 757 in home isolation and 62 persons in institutional quarantine. According to the dashboard, 3965 persons who were infected with the virus have recovered.