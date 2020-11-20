Teixeira says removal of permanent secretary constitutional, done on instruction of President

The termination of the services of Permanent Secretary, Sherie Samantha Fedee was done upon the instruction of President Irfaan Ali and in line with the constitution, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

She made this statement in a letter yesterday to Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) President Patrick Yarde who had written her on Tuesday declaring that the October 12th correspondence by Teixeira to Fedee terminating her employment was unconstitutional.

In her letter to Yarde yesterday, Teixeira said that she had been advised that the power to make appointments to the Office of Permanent Secretary and to remove from such Office, vests exclusively in the President, pursuant to Article 205 of the Constitution of Guyana. She asserted that this power is exercisable by the President and is not subject to, any recommendation of, or consultation with, any Commission, including, the Public Service Com-mission, or indeed, any other person, body or authority.