Trinidad cops hunting man who tried to kill woman with acid

(Trinidad Express) Police are asking the public’s in finding 44-year-old Roger Bissoo who is charged with trying to kill a woman by pouring acid on her.

Bissoo, whose last known addresses are Ramjohn Trace, Penal and Palm Drive, San Fernando, was charged with attempted murder in February 2016.

The victim, Rachael Chadee was slashed across her face, doused with acid and then forced to drink the liquid when the suspect invaded her La Romaine home. She is a mother of three.

Bissoo appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate to answer to the charge in September 2016 and was placed on $100,000 bail with surety.

Bissoo however, failed to appear in court for subsequent hearings and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Several attempts to locate him have since proven futile.