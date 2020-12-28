GDF top brass attend Christmas breakfast with troops on essential duty

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Senior Officers including Inspector General Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts and Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Colonel Trevor Bowman, participated in the traditional Christmas morning breakfast with troops on essential duties at Base Camps Ayanganna, Stephenson and Seweyo.
During his interaction with ranks, Bess wished the soldiers a merry and safe holiday season and urged them to remain vigilant and disciplined throughout their time on security duties.