Indigenous groups call on gov’t to honour commitment for revision of Amerindian Act

A meeting of groups representing indigenous persons earlier this month called on the new PPP/C government to honour its promise that revision of the Amerindian Act of 2006 is a priority.

A statement from the meeting held from December 16 – 18 by the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) and the National Toshaos Council (NTC) said that the revision of the Amerindian Act continues to be a high priority for Indigenous peoples in Guyana.

The consortium of Indigenous leaders will present a joint statement to the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai indicating their collective decision that the revision of the Amerindian Act 2006 is of the utmost importance.