One laptop per family project to be reintroduced – President

President Irfaan Ali last week announced the re-introduction of the One Laptop Per Family (OLPF) initiative.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the Head of State told residents of Kato in Region Eight on December 22 that the programme would re-start in 2021 with the aim of placing Guyanese on par with the rest of the technological world.

The issuing of laptop computers would go hand-in-hand with access to the internet, which the President said is earmarked for interior locations.