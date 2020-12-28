Princes St woman, daughter brutally murdered

Police are on the hunt for a Cuban national wanted in connection with the gruesome murders of a Princes Street, Lodge mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Joel Rodrigues who shared a relationship with the thirty-four-year-old deceased, Tara Krishnaram also known as Vannie of Lot 14 ‘B’ Princes Street, Lodge. The dead child has been identified as her daughter, Larissa Singh of the same address.

The murders are believed to have occurred between 8pm on December 25, 2020 and 9pm on Saturday, December 26.