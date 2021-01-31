5.7 earthquake reported near Boa Vista, tremors felt in Lethem

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says it has received reports of an earthquake of shallow depth of 10 km with epicentre near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil which occurred today at 3:05 pm local time.

The United States Geological Survey listed the earthquake as 5.7 on the Richter Scale and located the epicentre at 83 km south south east of Lethem.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface, the CDC said. It added that the exact magnitude, epicentre, and depth of the earthquake might be revised as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre reported that the tremor was felt in Region 9 but there were no reports on any losses or damage. The CDC will continue to monitor thorough the National Emergency Monitoring System and provide updates as more information become available.

Tremors were felt in Georgetown and other parts of the country.