Ministry assists teacher whose house was destroyed by fire

Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson presenting a package to Renita Joseph (Ministry of Education photo)
Renita Joseph, the Belle West Primary School teacher whose house went up in flames on Thursday morning, on Friday received assistance from the Ministry of Education.

In a post shared on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson on behalf of Minis-ter Priya Manickchand, met with Joseph at the scene of the fire where he offered comforting words and presented a package to the family.

According to the post, the package comprised of a HP Laptop along with accessories and monetary assistance to assist the family as they work towards rebuilding their lives.